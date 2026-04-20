BROK the InvestiGator First Hat FCKDRM Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

BROK the InvestiGator First Hat FCKDRM PC Game 2026 Overview

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: FCKDRM

Game File Name : BROK_the_InvestiGator_First_Hat_FCKDRM.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : 1220f109ecd49e94229383065a83bbe0

System Requirements of BROK the InvestiGator First Hat FCKDRM

Before you start BROK the InvestiGator First Hat FCKDRM Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 or 11 (64 bits)

* Processor: 1.5 GHz Dual Core

* Memory: 3 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 5000, Nvidia or ATI card with at least 1GB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64 bits)

* Processor: 2.0 Ghz Quad Core

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

BROK the InvestiGator First Hat FCKDRM Free Download

Click on the below button to start BROK the InvestiGator First Hat FCKDRM. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





