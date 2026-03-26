Back to the Dawn v2.0.0.31 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Back to the Dawn v2.0.0.31 PC Game 2026 Overview

Back to the Dawn ()

A gripping prison escape RPG woven with crime, corruption, and hidden agendas. Step into a maximum-security facility where every inmate has a pastand a plan. You’ll have to fight to survive, investigate, and ultimately break free before the time runs out.

Uncover a scheme that threatens more than just your lifeit could bring down the entire city. In this thrilling adventure, choices matter, and escape is your only salvation!

Choose between two protagonists Thomas, a reporter caught in a web of lies, or Bob, an undercover agent sent deep into the prison system. Each storyline delivers over 20 hours of engrossing mystery, where your every choice matters. Navigate a prison ruled by three powerful gangs, interact with 47 uniquely crafted inmates, and uncover layers of intrigue through dozens of memorable NPCs.

With over 100 handcrafted quests, multiple escape routeseach with its own risks and rewardsseveral possible endings, and more than 500,000 words of gripping narrative, Back to the Dawn delivers a deeply replayable RPG unlike anything you’ve experienced.

Thomas the Fox is a journalist caught up in a dark conspiracy and who got thrown into a maximum-security prison for not playing ball. Working with your attorney friend on the outside, you must collect evidence to save yourself and the city from grave danger!

Bob the Panther is an undercover agent who has never failed on any of his missions, but he is growing exhausted of this line of work and wants out. But a personal tragedy drags him back for one last job in prison. Experience a hardboiled tale of betrayal, vengeance, and truth!

Youll encounter all kinds of challenges as you explore your new environment. But will you be a model prisoner and just try to keep your head down, or will you leave a trail of chaos and destruction in your wake? Its all up to you.

Meet a colorful cast of inmates in your prison, each with an interesting story to tell. You can either make them your friends or fight, bully and rob them into submission. Will you be part of a gang or a cunning lone wolf? Pick a side!

Are you a tough guy who lets his fists do the talking, a thief who hides in the shadows, or perhaps a smooth talker who manipulates the scene? Develop your skills, craft tools to suit your style, and climb your way from new fish to top dog.

In a place built to break you, your sharpest weapon is your creativity and cunning. Every inch of Boulderton Prison might hold the key to your escape, from your prison cell to the infirmary, to the sewers and even the rooftops. Can you break free?

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Some Nudity or Sexual Content, General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v2.0.0.31

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Back_to_the_Dawn_v2_0_0_31.zip

Game Download Size : 4.8 GB

MD5SUM : a01b01c1210b04a2868aacbc984fabdc

System Requirements of Back to the Dawn v2.0.0.31

Before you start Back to the Dawn v2.0.0.31 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.