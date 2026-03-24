Caribbean Legend Age of Pirates RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and role playing game.

Caribbean Legend Age of Pirates RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Based on Age of Pirates 2: City of Abandoned Ships version 1.3.2 AT by BlackMark Studio (C).

A unique genre blending naval combat, land exploration, and open-world global map. Think Sid Meier’s Pirates! meets Bannerlord.

You are the captain and owner of your own shipthe finest fate one could hope for in the 17th century Caribbean. Pledge your service to colonial powers, engage in trade, plunder merchant convoys, explore uncharted islands, conquer settlements, hunt for buried treasure, meet historical figures, recruit a crew of loyal companions, and command a fleet of legendary vessels.

Step into the role of Peter Blood, a skilled physician whose life takes an unexpected turn after being wrongfully accused of treason and sold into slavery. From these humble beginnings, you’ll forge your path to freedom and perhaps become the most feared or respected figure in the Caribbean.

Or create your own character and freely explore the world of the Golden Age of Pirates.

Sixty of hours of content:

* Multiple characters and nations to choose from

* Female protagonist option

* Open-world sandbox without restrictions

* Modern controls and Caribbean Legend engine

* Letters of marque, sieges, and colony conquest

* Historical events and personalities

* Over 20 major side questsfrom ancient curses to gubernatorial conspiracies

* Hundreds of procedural missions and assignments

* Dozens of ships, hundreds of items, and unique weaponry

* Romance storylines and companions

* Naval and land-based combat

* Enhanced world map

* Explore native ruins and urban dungeons

* Trade, treasure hunting, and piracy on your path to wealth and glory

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Caribbean_Legend_Age_of_Pirates_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 23 GB

MD5SUM : 1d7414417d0efc2906be4957a879909b

System Requirements of Caribbean Legend Age of Pirates RUNE

Before you start Caribbean Legend Age of Pirates RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: XP, WIndows 10, Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon 2.0 GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1 GB (AMD video cards are not fully supported)

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 40 GB available space

* Additional Notes: V-Sync must be enabled;

Caribbean Legend Age of Pirates RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Caribbean Legend Age of Pirates RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





