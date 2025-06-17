Vilde v1.0.0.6 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

YOU WOKE UP ON THE DRAKKAR. AGAIN.

Vildea first-person roguelike shooter where Norse mythology breaks every law of common sense. Grab an ice-forged AK-47 or a rocket launcher that rips open black holes in mid-air and fight your way through levels that rearrange themselves with each new run. Its chaotic, its dangerous, and its wickedly fun. And yessaving the world of Vilde: is on you, too.

23 WEAPONS

Lava Sniper Rifle, Thor Minigun, Ice AK. Frost Railgun! Warhammer? Sure, we got everything! Every weapons got a real alt-fire: black holes, teleports, chain reactions. You will surely break something.

15 ABILITIES

Four slots for abilities. Meteor storms, Ice walls, Earth slams and much more. Some combos feel insane. Combine with runic effects and guns abilities.

WORLD

The world is alive. You die and it shifts. Youll fight across three locations, each with its own tempo, mood and gameplay. Enemies unlock fresh ways to end you. Blink strikes, armor bursts, surprise lasers. 24 unique mobs, each with unique skill set.

Ready for some gaming madness? Then jump in! Build your killer loadout, smash Norse beasts, and see how far you get before the loop chews you up and spits you out. Again.

Vilde explores mature themes within Norse mythology. It features intense combat with blood and gore. While it does not contain explicit sexual acts or nudity, the storyline delves into personal connections and desires. It does not depict sexual assault, non-consensual sex, drug/alcohol abuse, or self-harm. The game aims to provoke introspection and emotional engagement

Game Version : v1.0.0.6

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Vilde_v1_0_0_6.zip

Game Download Size : 3.6 GB

MD5SUM : f911c8a169f1c99c31d707ea6af58916

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: i3 4130

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: i5 6500

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 6 GB available space

