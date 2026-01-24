Tunguska The Visitation v1.96.4 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Tunguska The Visitation v1.96.4 PC Game 2026 Overview

Radioactive anomalies. Rabid mutants. Cursed treasures. You step into the Zone with a pistol, a flashlight, and a roll of bandages. Hunt and scavenge, or get lost to the Zone.

COMBAT & STEALTH

Choose from an arsenal of Soviet-era firearms and melee weapons. Go in guns blazing, set ambushes, sneak through shadows, distract enemies. The Zone rewards cunning as much as courage.

SURVIVAL & STRATEGY

Manage food, medicine, radiation, infection, and your trusty backpack. Use careful planning, stealth, or brute forceyour approach matters.

CRAFTING & GHOUL HUNTING

Harvest herbs, hunt animals, gather mutants body parts. Brew serums, cook food, upgrade weapons, repair gears. The Zone is perilous but also full of riches for the cunning.

EXPLORATION & LORE

Ravaged villages, toxic swamps, abandoned Soviet bunkerseach environment holds clues, journals, side-quests, and mysteries born of the 1908 Tunguska Event. Uncover the hidden stories at your own pace.

Inspired by the novel Roadside Picnic, Tunguska is one man’s vision and creation of a new post-Visitation zone: a place not just full of horror and danger, but also the freedom and opportunities sought after by many near the fall of the USSR.

Whats New in the Enhanced Edition:

* Major graphics upgrade & visual polish

* New weapons, attachments, and crafting options

* Native controller / Steam Deck support

* Holiday and emergent events to spice the world

* Improved UI, weather, dynamic lighting & stealth mechanics

Stand-out Features:

* 12 skills + 72 perks for flexible builds

* Enemies powered by goal-oriented AI

* Grid-based inventory with weight & capacity constraints

* Real-time day/night cycle & weather that changes tactics

* Detectors, suppressed weapons, dynamic lighting for stealth playstyles

* Steam Achievements

Peace of mind: optimized for modern PCs, full Steam Deck support, frequent updates, and developer engagement. Adventure lurks in every shadowWishlist and start your journey!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Blood and gore, strong language, alcohol use

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.96.4

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Tunguska_The_Visitation_v1_96_4.zip

Game Download Size : 5.1 GB

MD5SUM : 40036613f8a76ed0ad1c245353199ec2

System Requirements of Tunguska The Visitation v1.96.4

System Requirements of Tunguska The Visitation v1.96.4

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7, 8, 10

* Processor: Intel Core i7

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GT 1030

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: Integrated sound card

* Additional Notes: Integrated Display Adapters and Laptops are not optimal for this game. Best played on desktop PCs.

