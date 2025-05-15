Thrae TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.

Embark on a heartwarming adventure with a fluffy bunny on their path to become the Legendary Easter Bunny! Deliver enchanted eggs to furry friends to help them survive, and build bonds strong enough to rid the forest of the relentless Thrae hunters.

Features:

2 – 4 hrs of Stress Free Gameplay

Craft & Decorate Magical Eggs

* Craft, customize and deliver enchanted eggs to suit each NPCs needs.

* Deep customization system with plenty of colors and patterns hidden around the world.

Explore a Diverse Landscapes

* Journey through vibrant ecosystems, from lush forests to spooky swamp environments.

* Explore every corner of the map to find secret locations, rare resources, and bonus content.

Build Relationships and Unlock Rewards

* Form meaningful bonds with 9 Unique NPC’s all with different stories to tell and requests.

* Interact with a choice driven narrative system that influences your standing within the animal community

Outsmart sneaky traps

* Neutralize traps by using toolkits to lock pick, or solving puzzles.

Engaging Puzzles and Challenges

* Solve puzzles and mini games to unlock new paths, gather crafting materials, and discover hidden secrets.

* Use creativity and strategy to meet the unique challenges the Thrae presents.

Foraging and Resource Collection

* Search the world to gather essential resources like berries, twigs, and golden sap to craft magical eggs and quest items.

* Fish for Metal scraps to help clean the environment and craft tools to remove Thrae’s traps from the region.

Uncover the Easter Bunny’s Mysteries

* Learn the origin of the Easter Bunny and his magical eggs through captivating storylines.

Immersive Visuals and Original Soundtrack

* Delight in a whimsical art style inspired by springtime nature and wildlife.

* Enjoy an enchanting original soundtrack that combines atmospheric melodies with regional musical influences.

Disclaimer: Thrae explores themes such as death and grief as part of its narrative. These subjects are handled with care and sensitivity to support the story’s emotional depth. If these themes may be difficult for you, please consider this before playing.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Thrae_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 4.6 GB

MD5SUM : 4006d89dfe206f271876f140428b8ea3

System Requirements of Thrae TENOKE

Before you start Thrae TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Potato

* Memory: 7 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia 1060

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Potato

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia 1080

* Storage: 6 GB available space

