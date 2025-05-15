Tsugunohi The Chamber of Phantom Name TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

The “Tsugunohi” series, renowned for its simple yet terrifying gameplay of just walking left, introduces its newest entry, “Tsugunohi -The Chamber of Phantom Name-,” now available on Steam!

The gameplay is simple: just use the arrow keys to move the protagonist. There are no complicated controls required.

After a year of silence, a new “Tsugunohi” is born. Experience a new level of terrifying events, all crafted by creator ImCyan.

STORY

Kana Sakuragi, a new graduate, starts her new life in a renovated old house, “Akembara House.” At first, it seemed like the perfect, shiny property, but every night, she is plagued by strange occurrences inside the house.

Suspicious landlords, phantom character with an unknown origin, and eerie origamis

Is this reality, or is it something else…?

PROFILE

The “Tsugunohi” Series

ImCyan is an indie game creator who has been producing horror games for years. One of their most iconic works is the “Tsugunohi” series.

The unique feature of the “Tsugunohi” series is its gradual descent into fear. As you keep walking “left” on your daily commute or at work, your familiar surroundings slowly start to warp, and deep terror begins to envelop you.

Experience the creeping terror as everyday life transforms into something sinister.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains imagery of skeletal remains, blood elements, and deceased individuals that some players may find disturbing.

Please note that the experience does not include pursuit sequences or psychologically intense situations designed to cause distress.

The content is free from profanity, sexually explicit material, and depictions of substance use or illegal activities.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group : TENOKE

Game File Name : Tsugunohi_The_Chamber_of_Phantom_Name_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 916 MB

MD5SUM : 93fa6eb58e657d5c094919424c012dae

System Requirements of Tsugunohi The Chamber of Phantom Name TENOKE

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or higher

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Open GL compliant video card

