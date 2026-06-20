Tales Of Wakana TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Tales Of Wakana TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Tales Of Wakana is a fairy-tale-style action-adventure game brimming with fantasy and challenges, inviting you to step into a vast and mysterious fairy-tale continent. The game features a rich variety of gameplay elements, including puzzle-solving, tower defense, racing, platforming, and character progressionmuch like a world that combines 99 different games into one. Youll skillfully wield the three elemental magics of ice, electricity, and wind to overcome obstacles and defeat enemies along the way, crafting your very own adventure legend.

Game Features

Little Red Riding Hood Princess Bravely Explores the Fantasy Continent

Transform into the brave Didi Princess and embark on an adventure to prove your courage and strength. Traverse the entire Wakana Continent, tackle 14 main story levels + 45 side quests, interact with over 30 unique NPCs, encounter more than 120 new monsters, and face off against 27 powerful bosses, each with their own distinct style.

Dual-Wielding Swords and Axes, Magic Breakthroughs

Fight with dual swords and axes, and upgrade your weapons with Enhancement Stars to skyrocket your combat power. With three magical elementsIce, Lightning, and Windand 12 unique skills to freely combine, youll be unstoppable on your adventure, effortlessly overcoming countless dangers.

Non-Stop High-Octane Boss Challenges

Experience fast-paced, exhilarating combat where positioning, dodging, and skill execution flow seamlessly. With 27 intense and thrilling boss battles, every victory brings a deep sense of accomplishment and ignites your fighting spirit.

Fun Parodies, Defeat Evil Capitalists

Surprises await at every turnclassic characters and humorous references are everywhere. Youll encounter familiar old friends like the legendary pirate captain Luffy, capitalists spouting tired cliches, the Mist Forest caretaker Rabbit-chan, and Prince Dou-dou on his quest for the Sword in the Stone. Confront and punish exploitative evil capitalists along the way, making your adventure both lighthearted and stress-relieving.

Compose the Evolutionary Hymn of Courage

With map exploration at its core, unlock new areas, spells, and abilities as you progress through each level. From simple quest guidance to black-and-white pixel art and tower defense levels, to mazes, traps, magic, treasure chests, princesses, monsters, and artifactsthe game fully captures the growth and transformation of an RPG. Transform from a princess waiting to be rescued into a hero who saves the world, embarking on an evolutionary journey across time and space.

Tales Of Wakana has opened its doors to adventure. Arm yourself with courage and wisdom, join Princess Dian Dian in the search for the Gem of Courage, and forge a brand-new legend of bravery!

Recommended for: Players who enjoy action-adventure, puzzle-solving and exploration, exhilarating combat, and engaging storylines.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Tales_Of_Wakana_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.6 GB

MD5SUM : 27f806ef3a357f66c723b3ed1a9e9952

System Requirements of Tales Of Wakana TENOKE

Before you start Tales Of Wakana TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 8

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6550 or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400+

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT, 1 GB or AMD Radeon HD 6570, 1 GB

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Tales Of Wakana TENOKE Free Download

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