Dead Cells v20260616 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Dead Cells v20260616 PC Game 2026 Overview

Dead Cells is a roguelite, metroidvania inspired, action-platformer. You’ll explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle… assuming youre able to fight your way past its keepers in 2D souls-lite combat. No checkpoints. Kill, die, learn, repeat.

Dead Cells puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what’s happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island. Immortal but crippled, your last resort is to take over bodies in order to move, explore and fight.

While you may well be immortal, the corpses you possess are not. Each time your host is destroyed, you will be sent back to the dungeon to find yourself a new one and start again…

Experience a Roguevania, mixing an interconnected world, branching paths and unlockable skills with the constant adrenaline-pumping threat of permadeath. No checkpoints. You either vanquish the final boss in one go or you try again. However, you keep some of your progress for successive runs new paths youve unlocked, access to new levels, mutations, abilities and weapons.

Tough but fair combat, responsive controls, challenging foes, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble make for a visceral and cathartic action game.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This is an action-platformer in which players control a reanimated corpse trying to escape an island prison. From a side-scrolling perspective, players explore platform environments while engaging in frenetic melee-style combat against fantastical creatures (e.g., skeletons, giant leeches, goblins). Players use punches, kicks, and gadgets (e.g., flame-thrower traps, grenades, arrow turrets) to kill enemies. Enemies emit large splatters of blood when injured/killed and sometimes break apart into bloody pieces; blood also stains the floors and walls of some areas.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20260616

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Dead_Cells_v20260616.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : 674980e796454aa52169278a22d430db

System Requirements of Dead Cells v20260616

Before you start Dead Cells v20260616 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: Windows 7+ Processor: Intel i5+ Memory: 2 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better Storage: 500 MB available space Additional Notes: DirectX 9.1+ or OpenGL 3.2+

