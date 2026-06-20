Gastova The Witches of Arkana TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Gastova The Witches of Arkana TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

A MAGICAL ADVENTURE AWAITS!

Something is amiss with the witches that guard the Elemental Founts of Arkana. Gastova, the current Guardian Witch, sets out on a journey to discover the reason behind the strange behavior of her former classmates and fellow witches, and to restore the founts and their strained friendships to normal.

As long as the bonds between the Guardian Witch and the Founts are restored, Gastova will be able to draw on the power of all the other witches who find her worthy. Defeat the other witches to receive their blessing and awaken Gastovas power to channel her friends magic, and find out the truth behind the mysterious individual sowing all the chaos behind the scenes!

FEATURES

Classic Platformer With a New Perspective

Inspired by classics such as Mega Man, Metroid, and Wonder Boy, Gastova: The Witches of Arkana mixes old and new concepts in a witchy package! With a vast arsenal, Gastova can summon special companions, wear outfits equipped with different mechanics, cast powerful magic with grimoires, and acquire a selection of different weapons to defeat the challenges in her journey!

Many Stand in Your Way

Find and defeat a unique and vast selection of enemies! Each area of the game has its own set of mobs that can only be fought in these places, each with its own abilities to spice up your adventure. By overcoming these enemies, you collect their bestiary entries to understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Powerful Foes Await Your Challenge

Face off against the Fount Guardians and their Protectors in a wild variety of boss battles! Defeat these challenges to receive their blessings, strengthening Gastova in the process. As your bonds with your former friends begin to mend, their powers manifest in many unique forms: Be it with powerful super attacks of your Staff, or in the form of adorable but fierce companions, who will assist Gastova in unique ways

Find Special Weapons and Unlock Magical Outfits

Acquire powerful staves along the way that grant Gastova unique attacks! They are useful to counter and defeat different enemies found in the world of Arkana. Powerful foes will always have a higher chance of granting you that special Staff!

Find collectibles along the way and unlock special outfits that may modify the way Gastova interacts with her companions, weapons, powers, and even the world around her!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Gastova_The_Witches_of_Arkana_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 4.3 GB

MD5SUM : 6376cf95c3a3994107a1b2cca3adadf2

System Requirements of Gastova The Witches of Arkana TENOKE

Before you start Gastova The Witches of Arkana TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1+ or newer

* Processor: Intel Core i3-3130M

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 2048 MB available space

Gastova The Witches of Arkana TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Gastova The Witches of Arkana TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





