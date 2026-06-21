Age of Wonders 4 Secrets of the Archmages RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy game.

Age of Wonders 4 Secrets of the Archmages RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Age of Wonders 4: Secrets of the Archmages expands the grand strategy experience of Age of Wonders 4 with a deep focus on lost magical knowledge, forgotten realms, and the legacy of the most powerful spellcasters to ever shape the world.

This expansion invites you to step beyond conventional conquest and into the fractured remnants of ancient wizardry. Venture into unique story-driven realms where reality itself has been reshaped by reckless arcane ambition. Each realm presents distinct challenges, from unstable magical ecosystems to civilizations built on spells long since forbidden.

The expansion features new schools of arcane power, represented through six additional tomes of magic. These unlock fresh strategic identities, allowing you to specialize your empire in devastating elemental forces, corrupt infernal pacts, elusive fey enchantments, or cosmic manipulation that bends the rules of battle and governance alike.

A new playable mystical species, the Owlkin, brings a distinctive identity to your rulers and armies, blending arcane wisdom with a natural affinity for hidden knowledge. Alongside them, new creatures, magical anomalies, and secret discoveries populate the world, rewarding exploration and experimentation.

Secrets of the Archmages enriches both the narrative depth and strategic flexibility of Age of Wonders 4, offering players more ways to craft emergent stories through magic-driven empire building, tactical warfare, and bold experimentation with forbidden power.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Age_of_Wonders_4_Secrets_of_the_Archmages_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 21 GB

MD5SUM : 350b4c193375552df70d972acf21e7ed

System Requirements of Age of Wonders 4 Secrets of the Archmages RUNE

Before you start Age of Wonders 4 Secrets of the Archmages RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit (version 21H1) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2500K or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 1600X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD® Radeon™ HD 7870 (2GB) or Intel® Arc™ A380 (6GB) or Intel® Iris™ Xe G7 (Tiger Lake) or AMD® Radeon™ Vega 8 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 35 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p (30FPS)

