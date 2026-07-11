Armello v20251016 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy, adventure and indie game.

Armello v20251016 PC Game 2026 Overview

Join the insidious band of scaled heroes in their journey to reclaim their birthright, Armello’s throne. The Dragon Clan, Armello’s second Clan DLC, features four new playable Heroes, a brand new Dragon-exclusive Quest system, a complete Dragon Clan Novella, Dragon Dice, six new Signets, and a new Amulet!

Armello is a grim fairy-tale board game come to life, with every match combining deep, tactical card play, rich tabletop strategy and RPG elements. Leverage subterfuge, spells and careful strategy to wrangle control of the game’s chaotic odds as you quest for the throne.

Title: Armello

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20251016

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Armello_v20251016.zip

Game Download Size : 1.9 GB

MD5SUM : ec052d0535f828a8b1e5902dc3986e69

System Requirements of Armello v20251016

Before you start Armello v20251016 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 (64-Bit)

* Processor: Dual-core 2.0 GHz

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 10 class GPU with 512MB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 9.0

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or later (64-bit)

* Processor: Quad-core 2.5GHz

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 11 class GPU with 1GB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 9.0

Armello v20251016 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Armello v20251016. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





