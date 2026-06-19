City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access Free Download
City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing, simulation and indie game.
City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
Choose your car explore an entire region where every sign, traffic light, and road marking follows real traffic laws. Become the ultimate driver in the city.
Become more confident on realistic roads: every traffic light, sign, and road marking is placed strictly according to traffic regulations, creating a believable environment for learning and honing your skills.
Progress from novice to professional: from your first city turn to off-road driving your actions impact the gameplay and carry realistic consequences.
Prepare for the unexpected: unpredictable pedestrian behavior, dangerous lane changes, sudden hazards, and other dangers can occur at any moment learn to make quick, correct decisions.
Challenge yourself in various weather conditions: from morning fog to nighttime storms the dynamic weather system will push your limits and create unique scenarios for every drive.
AI vehicles obey traffic laws: strictly following regulations, traffic yields to pedestrians at crosswalks, respects speed limits, reacts to changing road conditions, and interacts with other vehicles.
Every vehicle has unique behavior: each car in traffic acts differently, imitating various driving styles from cautious beginners to aggressive drivers who stop at nothing.
Traffic can make its own decisions: it can make mistakes, break rules, and handle situations on the fly creating not only the atmosphere of a real road environment, but also unique gameplay!
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : City_Car_Driving_2_0_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 13 GB
- MD5SUM : a86b69829d88f14e957b3fa242378261
System Requirements of City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access
Before you start City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64 bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 – 8400 2,8 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3,4 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTX1660 6 GB VRAM / AMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 15 GB available space
- Sound Card: Any sound card compatible with DirectX
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64 bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-12400 2,5 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 – 5600X 3,7 GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 15 GB available space
- Sound Card: Any sound card compatible with DirectX
City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.