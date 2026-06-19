City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing, simulation and indie game.

City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Choose your car explore an entire region where every sign, traffic light, and road marking follows real traffic laws. Become the ultimate driver in the city.

Become more confident on realistic roads: every traffic light, sign, and road marking is placed strictly according to traffic regulations, creating a believable environment for learning and honing your skills.

Progress from novice to professional: from your first city turn to off-road driving your actions impact the gameplay and carry realistic consequences.

Prepare for the unexpected: unpredictable pedestrian behavior, dangerous lane changes, sudden hazards, and other dangers can occur at any moment learn to make quick, correct decisions.

Challenge yourself in various weather conditions: from morning fog to nighttime storms the dynamic weather system will push your limits and create unique scenarios for every drive.

AI vehicles obey traffic laws: strictly following regulations, traffic yields to pedestrians at crosswalks, respects speed limits, reacts to changing road conditions, and interacts with other vehicles.

Every vehicle has unique behavior: each car in traffic acts differently, imitating various driving styles from cautious beginners to aggressive drivers who stop at nothing.

Traffic can make its own decisions: it can make mistakes, break rules, and handle situations on the fly creating not only the atmosphere of a real road environment, but also unique gameplay!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : City_Car_Driving_2_0_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 13 GB

MD5SUM : a86b69829d88f14e957b3fa242378261

System Requirements of City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access

Before you start City Car Driving 2.0 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i5 – 8400 2,8 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3,4 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTX1660 6 GB VRAM / AMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 15 GB available space Sound Card: Any sound card compatible with DirectX

