Pain Pain Go Away TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Pain Pain Go Away TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

“Therapeutic Typing Adventure Game”

Pain Pain Go Away! is a therapeutic typing adventure where you dive into the heart of a troubled girl and type away the trauma thats consuming her.

Gameplay

Unravel the Story Through Counseling

Take on the role of a counselor using the cutting-edge therapy device P2GA to treat runaway girls suffering from emotional distress. Through dialogue and interaction, their stories begin to unfold.

Type Away Her Trauma!

When emotions spiral out of control, enter Dive Modea fast-paced typing battle against the traumatic words that haunt her. It’s not just about speed; precision, insight, and emotional intuition are key to healing her heart.

Warning: Boss Trauma Ahead!

At the deepest layer of Dive Mode lies the Boss Trauma, guarding a powerful core memorythe Final Word. Type it out flawlessly to free the girl from the grip of her past… and confront the emotional truth within.

Story

You are a counselor at a small private clinic. Using a special therapy device called P2GA, you dive deep into your patients subconscious to heal the emotional wounds they carry.

One day, a girl named Kokoromi arrivesconvinced that she has killed her own mother.

What is the true nature of the pain lurking in her heart?

By tracing her memories, you begin to uncover the truth hidden within but not everything is as it seems.

Features

* Typing Meets Therapy: A one-of-a-kind therapeutic typing adventure unlike anything you’ve played before.

* Immersive Storytelling: From the narrative-driven ADV brand Lorebard, delivering a deeply emotional experience.

* Adjustable Difficulty: Multiple difficulty levels to suit all typing skill levelsfrom beginners to pros.

* Visualized Trauma: Dive into stylized, surreal visuals that bring each girls inner darkness to life.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Pain_Pain_Go_Away_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.5 GB

MD5SUM : 6a4d2b6ea393293375e311c1b793ef03

System Requirements of Pain Pain Go Away TENOKE

Before you start Pain Pain Go Away TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 or later

* Processor: Core i3-8100 or newer

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630 integrated graphics

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX 11 GPU

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 or later

* Processor: Core i3-10100 or newer

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GT 1030

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Pain Pain Go Away TENOKE Free Download

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