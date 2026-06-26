Tales Beyond The Tomb No Witnesses Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and casual game.

Tales Beyond The Tomb No Witnesses PC Game 2026 Overview

Tales Beyond The Tomb is a psychological horror anthology inspired by disturbing real-life cases. Each episode tells a new standalone nightmare with different characters, locations, and killers.

Short, brutal, and unforgettable stories where fear arrives fast.

EPISODE 1 NO WITNESSES

What should have been a simple road trip turns into a nightmare.

On their way to their favorite band’s final concert, two sisters and their friends cross paths with a brutal serial killer stalking the highways at night. Stranded far from help, every decision matters.

Someone is hunting them.

And not everyone will survive.

GAMEPLAY

A first-person cinematic horror experience focused on exploration, stealth, and psychological tension.

The story unfolds through short chapters, shifting between different characters as the night grows darker and survival becomes uncertain.

Optional microphone input allows enemies to hear your real-life breathing, movement, and voice.

Sometimes, silence is the only way to stay alive.

KEY FEATURES

* First-person cinematic horror with multiple playable characters

* Perspective-switching narrative across short intense chapters

* Optional microphone detection system for immersive stealth gameplay

* Full voice acting and dialogue-driven storytelling

* 5090 minutes of story-driven gameplay

* Graphic violence, gore, and disturbing horror themes

* Full controller support (PlayStation/Xbox) with vibration feedback

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game contains graphic violence, gore, disturbing imagery, strong language, and intense horror themes including kidnapping, murder, psychological terror, and scenes of brutality. Some sequences may be unsettling for sensitive players.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Tales_Beyond_The_Tomb_No_Witnesses.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : d9dfe3e9ee1595431eda69f8a90fa31c

System Requirements of Tales Beyond The Tomb No Witnesses

Before you start Tales Beyond The Tomb No Witnesses Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500 / Intel core I3 10gen

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700 / Intel core I5

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Tales Beyond The Tomb No Witnesses Free Download

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