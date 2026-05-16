Stellar Blade VOICES38 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game. Fight for the future of humanity in Stellar Blade, a visually stunning post-apocalyptic action-adventure game filled with intense combat, powerful enemies, and a deep sci-fi storyline. Earth has been devastated by mysterious alien creatures known as the Naytiba, and the last hope for survival rests in the hands of elite warrior Eve. Explore ruined cities, uncover hidden secrets, and battle terrifying monsters as you discover the truth behind humanity’s downfall.

Stellar Blade VOICES38 PC Game 2026 Overview

Gameplay

Stellar Blade delivers fast-paced hack-and-slash combat mixed with exploration and cinematic storytelling. Players control Eve as she travels through dangerous environments filled with deadly enemies, massive bosses, and hidden mysteries. Combat focuses on precise timing, dodging, parrying, and powerful combo attacks that create thrilling action sequences.

As players progress, they can unlock new skills, upgrade weapons, and customize combat abilities to suit different playstyles. The game also includes exploration-based missions, side quests, puzzles, and emotional story moments that expand the world and characters.

Features

High-speed action combat system

Cinematic post-apocalyptic sci-fi storyline

Beautiful next-generation graphics and environments

Challenging boss battles and enemy encounters

Smooth dodging, parrying, and combo mechanics

Character progression and skill upgrades

Large semi-open world areas to explore

Emotional story with mystery and suspense

Advanced weapon and combat customization

Detailed futuristic world design

Action-packed gameplay with cinematic cutscenes

Immersive soundtrack and sound effects

Side missions, exploration, and hidden secrets

Powerful abilities and stylish combat animations

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: VOICES38

Game File Name : Stellar_Blade_VOICES38.zip

Game Download Size : 64 GB

MD5SUM : a484319315a5045cfab7ba89eba72d5b

System Requirements of Stellar Blade VOICES38

Before you start Stellar Blade VOICES38 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-7600k Processor / AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600X Processor Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080P. Graphics Quality Preset “Low”. 60FPS Target. HDD Supported, SSD Recommended.

