Stellar Blade VOICES38 Free Download
Stellar Blade VOICES38 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game. Fight for the future of humanity in Stellar Blade, a visually stunning post-apocalyptic action-adventure game filled with intense combat, powerful enemies, and a deep sci-fi storyline. Earth has been devastated by mysterious alien creatures known as the Naytiba, and the last hope for survival rests in the hands of elite warrior Eve. Explore ruined cities, uncover hidden secrets, and battle terrifying monsters as you discover the truth behind humanity’s downfall.
Stellar Blade VOICES38 PC Game 2026 Overview
Gameplay
Stellar Blade delivers fast-paced hack-and-slash combat mixed with exploration and cinematic storytelling. Players control Eve as she travels through dangerous environments filled with deadly enemies, massive bosses, and hidden mysteries. Combat focuses on precise timing, dodging, parrying, and powerful combo attacks that create thrilling action sequences.
As players progress, they can unlock new skills, upgrade weapons, and customize combat abilities to suit different playstyles. The game also includes exploration-based missions, side quests, puzzles, and emotional story moments that expand the world and characters.
Features
- High-speed action combat system
- Cinematic post-apocalyptic sci-fi storyline
- Beautiful next-generation graphics and environments
- Challenging boss battles and enemy encounters
- Smooth dodging, parrying, and combo mechanics
- Character progression and skill upgrades
- Large semi-open world areas to explore
- Emotional story with mystery and suspense
- Advanced weapon and combat customization
- Detailed futuristic world design
- Action-packed gameplay with cinematic cutscenes
- Immersive soundtrack and sound effects
- Side missions, exploration, and hidden secrets
- Powerful abilities and stylish combat animations
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: VOICES38
- Game File Name : Stellar_Blade_VOICES38.zip
- Game Download Size : 64 GB
- MD5SUM : a484319315a5045cfab7ba89eba72d5b
System Requirements of Stellar Blade VOICES38
Before you start Stellar Blade VOICES38 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-7600k Processor / AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600X Processor
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1080P. Graphics Quality Preset “Low”. 60FPS Target. HDD Supported, SSD Recommended.
Recommended:
-
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8400 Processor / AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X Processor
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1440p. Graphics Quality Preset “Medium”. 60FPS Target. SSD Required.
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Stellar Blade VOICES38 Free Download
Click on the below button to start Stellar Blade VOICES38. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.