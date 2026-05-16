Greenhearth Necromancer TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Greenhearth Necromancer TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Cultivate a balcony garden in this cozy, witchy, semi-idle sim where life and death are both parts of growth! Leave the game running as a vibey companion in the background, or step in for more in-depth gameplay. Steal a moment to balance water and fertilizer, ward off pests, learn spells and brew potions, and explore the narrative at your own pace.

Step into the shoes of a young necromancer tending their late grandmothers garden. Not blessed with her green thumb, they must rely on necromancy to bring plants back to undead life and tend the spectral flowers.

Grow into the Greenhearth community as you grow your garden, getting to know your neighbours and your grandmothers familiar spirit, Compostifer. Uncover a heartfelt narrative from the BAFTA-nominated writer of I Was a Teenage Exocolonist all about community, grief, early adulthood, and the natural cycles of life.

* Care for your garden nurture living and undead plants to make a balcony oasis uniquely your own.

* Cast powerful spells resurrect withered plants, speed growth, repel pests, and even alter plant traits with necromantic energy.

* Embrace the cycle of life and undeath bring dead plants back to (un)life and discover special traits and yields unlocked through transformation.

* Redefine failure every shrivelled leaf is just the start of another journey!

* Find your place in the community befriend your neighbours, piece together your grandmothers magical research, and uncover a deeper narrative.

* Idle, stress-free play let the game run while you work or study, and return when youre ready for meaningful bursts of care.

* Set the vibe choose from lofi beats to calm ambience to productivity drum and bass, or relax to the peaceful sounds of your garden.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Greenhearth_Necromancer_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : 4c9e5337da87f8aa2c80a03e5076c38c

System Requirements of Greenhearth Necromancer TENOKE

Before you start Greenhearth Necromancer TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer Processor: x86, x64 architecture with SSE2 instruction set support, ARM64 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: DX10, DX11, DX12, or Vulkan capable GPUs Storage: 1 GB available space



Greenhearth Necromancer TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Greenhearth Necromancer TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





