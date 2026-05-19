Samsara Early Access Free Download
Samsara Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, strategy and indie game.
Samsara Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
Samsara features intense souls-like combat mixed with deep exploration and a unique rebirth system. Players fight dangerous enemies using melee weapons, magic abilities, dodging, blocking, and powerful elemental attacks. Every death changes your journey because you are reborn as different avatars with unique skills and combat styles.
As you explore mysterious dreamlike worlds, you can unlock abilities, collect powerful equipment, and shape your character through Karma choices made during combat, dialogue, and exploration. Every decision affects your future lives and progression.
Features
- Souls-like action RPG gameplay
- Unique rebirth and Karma progression system
- Multiple playable avatars with different abilities
- Buddhist mythology inspired world and story
- Intense combat with dodging, parrying, and magic
- Powerful elemental attacks and special abilities
- Deep character customization and upgrades
- Large interconnected fantasy world to explore
- Moral choices that affect gameplay and progression
- Challenging enemies, bosses, and dangerous environments
- Hidden treasures, spells, and equipment to discover
- Atmospheric world design with dreamlike environments
- Replayable gameplay with different rebirth paths
- Story-driven adventure focused on enlightenment and survival
- Exploration filled with secrets, traps, and mysteries
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : Samsara_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 12 GB
- MD5SUM : 3a49cf5d0867f6e9c54f9d9440c5fb47
System Requirements of Samsara Early Access
Before you start Samsara Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- OS *: OS: Windows 7 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 @ 2.2GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+ @ 2.8 GHz
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 2500
- DirectX: Version 9.0
- Storage: 300 MB available space
Recommended:
-
- OS: OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6300U CPU @ 2.40GHz or AMD FX6120
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 6770
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 300 MB available space
Samsara Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start Samsara Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.