R.E.P.O. is an online co-op horror game featuring physics, proximity voice chat and scary monsters. You and up to 5 friends can venture into terrifying environments to extract valuable objects using your physics-based grabbing tool.
Even the monsters are affected by Newton’s law of gravity!
Under the employ of a mysterious computer intelligence. It is your job to locate, transport, and extract valuable items from the haunted remains of a long lost humanity.
…but know when to stay quiet.
Transport anything from heavy pianos to fragile ceramics and use teamwork to make sure that the precious cargo will safely reach its destination.
Robotic enhancements increase your chances!
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : REPO_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 1.3 GB
- MD5SUM : 2b6899382c06e0c98b3f9e0c2078548a
System Requirements of R.E.P.O Early Access
Before you start R.E.P.O Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Core i5 6600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 970
- DirectX: Version 10
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 1 GB available space
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7 8700
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 1 GB available space
