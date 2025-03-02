Old World v1.0.76630 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

Old World v1.0.76630 PC Game 2025 Overview

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.76630

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Old_World_v1_0_76630.zip

Game Download Size : 7.4 GB

MD5SUM : c75f25ae683482db126964936fb6dadb

System Requirements of Old World v1.0.76630

Before you start Old World v1.0.76630 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 (quad-core) / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (quad-core)

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7950 (3 GB)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K (hexa-core) / AMD Ryzen 7 1700X (octa-core)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon R9 390X (8 GB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Old World v1.0.76630 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Old World v1.0.76630. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





