Welcome to Pub Sim, this is where the trials and tribulations of running your very own tavern come alive. Will you spruce it up to be the hot-spot of the town? Or become a dive bar catering only to the outcasts of society.

Your customers won’t appreciate a dirty premises, get cleaning to really bring the shine out of those dusty surfaces.

Reinvest into the building to expand further, purchase furniture to increase customer retention and manage prices, each aspect will directly affect your; reputation, efficiency and overall aesthetic of your Pub.

Keep your stocks high, you’ll need everything from the cheapest to the most premium if you’re going to satisfy your customers, or perhaps branch out into Wines and Spirits for added challenges and rewards.

Carefully pour your drinks, each drop will be another cut into your margins.

Running a Pub can be hard work, why not kick back and have someone else do it for you? Be warned though, they can’t do everything and you’ll still be needed for top business decisions… Just try not to bankrupt yourself with their wages.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

AI was used to help create in-game brands and also the main logo image

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Pub_Sim_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

System Requirements of Pub Sim TENOKE

Before you start Pub Sim TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: i5 7600K

* Graphics: GTX 1060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 11 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: i7 12700F

* Graphics: GTX 2080

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 11 GB available space

