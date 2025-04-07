Age of Wonders 4 Giant Kings RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy game.

Age of Wonders 4 Giant Kings RUNE PC Game 2025 Overview

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Age_of_Wonders_4_Giant_Kings_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 17 GB

MD5SUM : f0074f2f7294953d9b8a84327799278f

System Requirements of Age of Wonders 4 Giant Kings RUNE

Before you start Age of Wonders 4 Giant Kings RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit (version 21H1) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2500K or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 1600X Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD® Radeon™ HD 7870 (2GB) or Intel® Arc™ A380 (6GB) or Intel® Iris™ Xe G7 (Tiger Lake) or AMD® Radeon™ Vega 8 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p (30FPS)



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit or Windows® 11 (latest) Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-9700K or AMD® Ryzen™ 5 5600X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 1070 Ti (8GB) or AMD® Radeon™ RX 5700 XT (8GB) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: >20 GB available space Additional Notes: 1080p (60FPS)



Age of Wonders 4 Giant Kings RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Age of Wonders 4 Giant Kings RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





