Project Vesperi GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Project Vesperi GoldBerg PC Game 2026 Overview

FORGE YOUR OWN PATH

Dive into Project Vesperi to experience this movie-length sci-fi branching narrative. Play again and again to discover over ten different endings with variations based on the decisions you make throughout the story.

MAKE CHOICES THAT MATTER

You play as Doctor Evelyn Roth, a UNE astrobiologist dedicated to searching for potential signs of life across our solar system. When an anomaly is found on Venus, you will decide how far shell go to secure it when an intruder emerges.

FACE THE CONSEQUENCES OF YOUR ACTIONS

Your decisions as Evelyn will shape how characters in the station view you and act. Every choice, no matter how small, affects your ending and the characters you meet. Exploring the world will further impact your narrative gameplay experience, as youll find new pathways and choices to unlock during conversations. Depending on how you approach conflict, each characters fate will be in your hands. Your choices matter, as every character can live or die.

DETERMINE THE FATE OF HUMANITY

The year is 2083. Earths natural resources have dwindled. The Unified Nations of Earth have launched missions across the solar system to search for signs of life on planets and moons. On Venus, abandoned terraforming experiments created a safe pocket of reduced pressure and heat. In this traversable zone, the UNE founded Geyser Canyon Station. This mission is known as Project Vesperi. On one of the least hospitable planets in our solar system, you must decide how humanity will react to what may be the greatest discovery ever made.

FROM STUDENTS TO INDIE DEVELOPERS

Featuring lifelike performances, rich world-building, and tense action sequences, Project Vesperi was developed within our student scope against all odds as a short impactful narrative game built from the ground up to be replayable. This game was made possible by a team full of college students and supportive collaborators who believed in our passion, and we couldnt be more excited to finally be launching Project Vesperi on Steam.

Enter this turbulent near future and determine the fate of those on Venus and humanity in Project Vesperi. Thank you, and we hope you enjoy!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Project_Vesperi_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 17 GB

MD5SUM : 9d04098b47fb6acbfa6b0d1190666a7b

System Requirements of Project Vesperi GoldBerg

Before you start Project Vesperi GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i5-8400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5-10600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 8 GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 8 GB

* DirectX: Version 12

Project Vesperi GoldBerg Free Download

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