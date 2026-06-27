Plant Nursery Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and simulation game.

Plant Nursery Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Run a relaxing plant nursery, manage inventory, and turn a small shop into a thriving business at your own pace.

Run your own cozy plant shop! Order plants, seeds, tools, and decorations from your computer. Stock the shelves, set up displays, and keep your nursery looking its best for customers.

Take a break from the shop floor to get your hands dirty. Tend to your greenhouses, grow a wide variety of crops, and nurture your plants from seedlings to beautiful blooms.

Help customers find the perfect plants and supplies. Work the register, manage rushes, and keep your customers happy to grow your profits.

Reinvest your hard-earned money back into the business. Expand your shop, add new greenhouses and storage rooms, hire cashiers and stockers, and decorate to make your nursery truly your own. Unlock special trinkets that grant powerful bonuses as your business blossoms.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Plant_Nursery_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 4.0 GB

MD5SUM : d70a9d965d1dc0e5b5215add0c61bf49

System Requirements of Plant Nursery Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Plant Nursery Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows (64-bit) 10

* Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or equivalent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon HD 7750 or equivalent

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows (64-bit) 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Plant Nursery Simulator TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Plant Nursery Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





