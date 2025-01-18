Pinball Spire v1.01.02 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and simulation game.

Pinball Spire is a game unlike any other, a pinballvania blending together classic genres – and pinball. Conquer the titular spire as a brave, plucky little pinball called Pip, destined to step into the plunger and explore the inner chambers of a mysterious spire that appeared in their world overnight.

Enter the spire. Inside is a strange pinball maze, full of secrets to unlock, enemies to bump off, and contraptions for the intrepid little ball to interact with. It’s not just all flippers and physics either – brave little Pip has special abilities that will play a crucial role in the journey through the spire, towards the challenge lurking at its peak.

* Welcome to the world of Pinballvania! A fusion of arcade pinball mechanics with platforming, puzzles, and explorationdrawing inspiration from retro action-adventure games

* Elaborate pinball levels to explore, combining traditional pinball tables with atmospheric dungeons and passageways to explore.

* Mana-powered pinball abilities enable unorthodox ways to interact with the environment.

* Fun accessories to collect and equip to customize Pips appearance!

Game Version : v1.01.02

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

System Requirements of Pinball Spire v1.01.02

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)

* Processor: 2.8 GHz Quad Core Processor

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1050

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or higher (64-bit)

* Processor: 3.4 GHz Quad Core Processor

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1070

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

