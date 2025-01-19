Gift Collector GoldBerg Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Story

Every year, with the beginning of winter, you begin to receive a large number of letters. These letters are children’s rays of hope for a miracle. You often read a lot of unusual stories and wishes in them. And you need to make each of these wishes come true.

On New Year’s Eve, dreams come true, no matter how you behaved last year. Because of this, both children with diligent behavior and those who did not do the best things receive their gifts.

Gameplay

You will take on the role of Santa Claus. Collect gifts according to the wishes of the children. And on New Year’s Eve, go deliver them. You will need to act quickly and quietly so as not to wake anyone up. Stylized graphics and high-quality 3D sound will help you fully experience the atmosphere of the game.

Features of the game

– Walking simulator;

– First-person view;

– The effect of shooting on an old camera;

– Realistic graphics.

Attention!

The game contains flashes of light that can cause epileptic seizures.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

System Requirements of Gift Collector GoldBerg

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7/8/10/11

* Processor: Intel Pentium G6400

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060

Recommended:

* OS *: Windows 7/8/10/11

* Processor: Intel Pentium G6400

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060

