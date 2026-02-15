PAC MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC v20251223 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and casual game.

PAC-MAN WORLD 2 has been modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The fan favorite returns as PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC!

The Ghosts snuck into PAC-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! PAC-MAN must venture across PAC-LAND to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky!

A World of Fun

Run, chomp, butt-bounce, and more to meet PAC-LAND’s challenge and charm! From B-Doing Tree Tops to ice skating in Snowy Mountain, and taking aim from the PAC-Marine deep in the Ocean. Rev roll in Paradise Meadows, Flutter jump over lava in the Volcano, and PAC-Dot attack through Ghost Island! PAC-MAN is ready for action!

Remade for all PAC Players!

With modern graphics, expanded levels and PAC-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it’s the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe. But Re-PAC means more: new actions for PAC-MAN, updated boss battles, characters, collectables, customizations, even a 2-player mode!

In PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC, Adventure is back on the menu!

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

* Memory: GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7770

* Storage: 11 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps with graphics settings at “Low”. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

* Memory: GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 / AMD Radeon HD 7790 / Intel Arc A310

* Storage: 11 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps with graphics settings at “High”. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.

