Jackal GoldBerg Free Download

You’re a coked-up force of nature loose in Sin City’s underbelly.

No stealth. No hiding. Just a superhuman wrecking ball obliterating entire crime families. Loot their vaults. Claim their dames.

The mob built Vegas. You’ll rip it apart.

From sofas to shotguns – everything is lethal

Become a coked-up John Wick who can turn Vegas into a stage for improvised carnage.

Every finisher a brushstroke. Every room a spectacle of carnage.

Faster than thought. Stronger than any wiseguy with a gun. Reloading just slows you down.

Become unstoppable. Unkillable. Undisputed.

No two massacres are alike

Each raid is different with:

* unlockable drug superpowers

* randomly generated rooms

* stackable gameplay mutators

* an arsenal of brutal finishers

* variety of enemy types

* iconic Las Vegas locations

* iconic 70s weapons

* weaponized items fueling endless creative violence

Goodfellas on mescaline. When gangster classics take acid

Go back to a time of smoke-choked rooms, acid-laced jazz, and when immorality was still in style.

Immerse in a psychedelic noir story where a hitman and his supernatural associate navigate a 1970s mob filled Vegas where every housecleaning job bleeds into the next and reality’s just another bad trip.

Buy the ticket, take the ride.

* With the voice of Matthew Curtis (‘I Am Your Beast’)

* Created by Micha Marcinkowski (‘Soldat’, ‘Maniac’, ‘Butcher’)

* Inspired by ‘Hotline Miami’, ‘OTXO’, ‘I Am Your Beast’, ‘John Wick’, ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Fear and Loathing In Vegas’, ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

The game has adult themes like crime and drug use but it is meant as satire and hyperbole. By following the story it will be evident the game doesn’t glorify those themes.

