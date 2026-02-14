Old School Rally v20260114 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing, simulation and indie game.

Old School Rally v20260114 PC Game 2026 Overview

Old School Rally features fast-paced, arcade-style gameplay with a strong emphasis on driving skill and high-speed maneuvers. Easy to pick up yet rewarding to master, the game focuses on tight controls, responsive handling, and pure racing excitement that keeps every run intense and satisfying.

RETRO STYLE VISUALS

The game showcases carefully crafted retro-style visuals inspired by classic late 90s rally games. Packed with nostalgia and charm, its distinctive look captures the spirit of a beloved era while remaining clean, stylish, and instantly recognizable for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

RACE THE WORLD

Race across a wide variety of rally tracks set around the globe, each offering unique layouts and challenges. Tackle different surfaces such as dirt, tarmac, and snow, where changing grip levels and conditions will put your driving skills and reflexes to the test.

RALLY CARS

Choose from a diverse lineup of rally cars inspired by the legendary machines of the past. Each vehicle features unique characteristics, handling, and performance, allowing players to find their perfect ride and master different driving styles.

LEADERBOARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Challenge other drivers from around the world and compete for the fastest times as you climb the global leaderboards. Ready for more? Push yourself to the limit and unlock all achievements throughout the game to prove youre a true rally champion.

USER FEEDBACK

The game will evolve over time so your feedback is very important. Feel free to submit your comments in the game’s community page.

Developed by a solo developer with passion about the classic 3D rally games, trying to fill a gap that is missing from modern rally games.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20260114

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Old_School_Rally_v20260114.zip

Game Download Size : 1.4 GB

MD5SUM : 56af1545f7ebcfffad49f00bda7674cb

System Requirements of Old School Rally v20260114

Before you start Old School Rally v20260114 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 1.6 GHz or AMD Equivalent

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia 6800 or ATI X1300 or Intel HD3000

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Device

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 and later versions

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2.4 or AMD Equivalent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTS240 or AMD HD5570 or Intel HD5200

* Storage: 1 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Device

