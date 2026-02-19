My Cafe Manager Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Turn a tiny corner shop into the cozy cafe youve always wanted to runone delivery, one shelf, and one satisfied customer at a time.

This is a cozy cafe store management simulator built around hands-on restocking, cashier gameplay, smart inventory control, and steady expansion.

Design your space, keep products flowing, serve customers at the register, and grow from a small shop into a lively cafe with staff, promotions, and new equipment.

Load up a trolley, fill up the shelves and keep your cafe buzzing with clientele. Some guests crave the newest trends, some love to discover something new, while others stick to their daily ritual. Choose wisely the right selection might attract the whole town.

Step behind the counter and keep the line moving! Take payments, expand your menu with new licenses, and invest in advanced equipment to serve faster and better.

Set yourself apart – arrange your cafes look and layout with floors, walls, counters, tables and decorations. Place shelves, fridges and coffee machines. Shape the vibe and build a space that feels yours.

Set up promotions to push specific products and boost your daily take.

Unlock and introduce new items and cafe equipment to expand your offering and keep customers interested.

As your cafe evolves, bring in workers to help you keep up.

Invest into expansion and transform your small space into a busy bustling cafe that feels earned.

Transform the outdoor space into a charming retreat with decorative plants, personalized canopies, and atmospheric lighting. Creating a cozy outdoor ambiance not only enhances your cafes appeal but also provides the perfect spot for customers to relax and savor the moment.

