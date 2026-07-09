NINJA MASTERS Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

NINJA MASTERS PC Game 2026 Overview

The 1996 NEOGEO fighting game NINJA MASTER’S, beloved for its serious tone and innovative mechanics, is coming to Steamnow featuring online battles with rollback netcode!

Preserving the original’s graphics, controls, and arcade feel, this modern release adds several quality-of-life features, including smooth online matches, a fully equipped Practice Mode, and more.

Switch between armed and unarmed combat in an instant for high-speed, tactical battles unlike anything else!

12 unique characters, including bosses!

A cast of 12 warriors gathers in the war-torn realm of Zipangu, a land trapped in 300 years of chaos.

Join Sasuke, burdened by destiny, his friend (and rival) Kamui, the elegant kunoichi Kasumi, martial artist Natsume, and many more as they rise to challenge the tyrant Nobunaga.

Face powerful foes, master unique styles, and carve your legend in this feudal fantasy!

Rollback netcode for smooth online battles worldwide!

This version of the game has fully implemented rollback netcode, enabling stable, responsive online play.

Jump into 9-player lobbies, queue up with Practice Mode standby, and toggle hidden characters with ease!

Tournament mode lets you choose from single elimination, double elimination, and round robin!

Face skilled opponents from all over the world and test your mastery!

Additional features to deepen your NINJA MASTER’S experience!

For solo players, the new Practice Mode offers a range of training tools, including speed adjustment for combo practiceperfect for sharpening your skills before entering Time Attack Mode.

Dive deeper into the game’s world with a Gallery Mode featuring character artwork and rare design materials,

as well as achievements with unique icons. This Steam release offers the most complete way to experience NINJA MASTER’S!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : NINJA_MASTERS.zip

Game Download Size : 655 MB

MD5SUM : fa486ae77c9c94958e0ff26f5fcbeeb4

System Requirements of NINJA MASTERS

Before you start NINJA MASTERS Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

* Processor: Dual Core with Hyper-Threading

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD RX 480

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 400 MB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

* Processor: Quad Core+

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 400 MB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound

NINJA MASTERS Free Download

Click on the below button to start NINJA MASTERS. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





