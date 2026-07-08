Atomic Heart Complete VOICES38 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game.

Atomic Heart Complete VOICES38 PC Game 2026 Overview

Atomic Heart takes place in an alternate universe during the rule of the Soviet Union. It is a first-person adventure game where players take on the character of a special agent. Players are always on the lookout for weird monstrous machinery patrolling the region they are in. Atomic Heart is action-packed, and it will keep you on the edge from the beginning to the end of your mission while you struggle to survive in the depicted Soviet world.

Story-wise, Atomic Heart happens after a technical revolution takes place. Robots, holograms, and the internet are already invented. There is communism, imperialism, and the conquerors from the West are looming in the corners of USSR territories. You will be a KGB agent in charge of finding out the reason behind the sudden lack of reports from facility 3826.

The world of Atomic Heart consists of several regions, multi-level structures, and abandoned underground facilities. Enemies can be robots, combat vehicles, and other machines produced in the Factory. The robots in the game seem to have gone haywire, and they will engage in combat once activated.

Restore peace and order and discover what happened in the now abandoned facilities of Atomic Heart. The engrossing Soviet sci-fi atmosphere of the game can be quite attractive, but it could also chill your heart.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: VOICES38

Game File Name : Atomic_Heart_Complete_VOICES38.zip

Game Download Size : 81 GB

MD5SUM : 3d425b466f74e091d57f78c20c09ad86

System Requirements of Atomic Heart Complete VOICES38

Before you start Atomic Heart Complete VOICES38 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-2500 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 90 GB available space Additional Notes: 30 FPS, 1920×1080 in low



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-7700K Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, AMD RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 90 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended, 60 FPS, 1920×1080 in ultra



Atomic Heart Complete VOICES38 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Atomic Heart Complete VOICES38. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





