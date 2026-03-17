NASCAR 25 Gold Edition v20260204 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing, simulation and sports game.

NASCAR 25 Gold Edition v20260204 PC Game 2026 Overview

iRacing is proud to present NASCAR 25, the official game of NASCAR featuring ALL FOUR National Series, the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR 25 will feature all the action you’ve come to expect from the developers of the most authentic racing experience and simulation ever created. In addition, iRacing has brought laser scanned car models and tracks for a level of authenticity that is previously unmatched.

With a physics model tuned by the experts, and based on real world feedback from actual NASCAR drivers and race teams, you’ll be immersed in the sights and sounds of race day like never before. From Quick Race, Championship, Multiplayer, or Career, the combinations of tracks, cars, and experiences will keep you coming back for more. Work your way from your backyard shop in ARCA Menards series all the way through a multi-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion in Career Mode, and show the world what you’re made of. It’s the NASCAR game you’ve been waiting and asking for! Welcome to NASCAR 25!

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

We used AI to generate spotter phrases based upon the voices of real-life NASCAR spotters, with their approval. We also used AI to generate crew member photos.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20260204

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : NASCAR_25_Gold_Edition_v20260204.zip

Game Download Size : 44 GB

MD5SUM : 29d19c10daa9f334c8e423387207fd77

System Requirements of NASCAR 25 Gold Edition v20260204

Before you start NASCAR 25 Gold Edition v20260204 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-Bit, Windows 11 64-Bit

* Processor: 4 core CPU or better Some examples (but not limited to): AMD FX-6300, Intel Core i5-4430, Intel Core i5-2320, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: A gaming graphics card with at least 4GB of DEDICATED memory Some examples (but not limited to): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon 570 or better

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 50 GB available space

* Additional Notes: A physical PC running windows is required. A PC emulation on a MAC or other types of Virtual Machines are not supported.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-Bit, Windows 11 64-Bit

* Processor: 8 core or more CPU (some examples but not limited to: Intel Core 9-10980XE @ 3.0GHz, Intel Core i9-9900KS @ 4.00GHz, AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X)

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: Gaming graphics card with at least 8GB of DEDICATED memory (some examples but not limited to Nvidia 2080 TI or AMD Radeon VII)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connect

NASCAR 25 Gold Edition v20260204 Free Download

Click on the below button to start NASCAR 25 Gold Edition v20260204. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





