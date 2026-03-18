Dragonkin The Banished RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Dragonkin The Banished RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Dive into Dragonkin: The Banished, a world corrupted by the blood of dragons, where evil creatures rise from the entrails of the earth. Choose one of the legendary hero classes, each with a single mission: hunt down and destroy the draconic creatures. Each battle brings you closer to your ultimate goal: finding and eliminating the terrifying Dragon Lords.

Each hero has their own abilities and combat techniques to challenge the dragons. Your character, equipment, wyrmling and the Ancestral Grid evolve as you progress.

The Tracker: As the best hunter in her clan, she takes her role very seriously, and her techniques strike fear into the hearts of her enemies: she uses her prey to develop her skills and improve her arsenal. Monsters that escape her arrows, blades, or traps will perish from the poisons she concocts.

The Barbarian: Following a dangerous traditional ritual, he became a dragon-blood: half-man, half-monster. His supernatural strength and ice powers combined with legendary rage allow him to defeat the toughest enemies.

The Oracle: Metamorphosed by the blood of the blue dragon without losing her humanity, she aspires to a world where dragons and humans live in harmony. She uses her electric draconic powers with precision, and can amplify them using her visions.

The Knight: Trained in combat from a young age, he masters the fire lance with unparalleled skill. His unwavering faith in the Eternal and his unwavering determination make him impervious to any draconic corruption. He presents himself as the light that will banish darkness!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Dragonkin_The_Banished_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 34 GB

MD5SUM : f23e975abda413a914d9db45e2f623ca

System Requirements of Dragonkin The Banished RUNE

Before you start Dragonkin The Banished RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10-11 Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600 ou AMD™ Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 ou ATI Radeon™ RX 470 (4Go VRAM) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 42 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD highly recommended – 1080p @30 IPS on medium settings

