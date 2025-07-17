Moroi v1.14 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

Moroi is set within the Cosmic Engine, a personalized hellscape designed to distort any semblance of normalcy. Truth is an illusion, paranoia is constant, and your humanity is an oddity.

You awake to find yourself a prisoner within a living nightmare. Your name, your past: gone, but not the record of your misdeeds. Your crimes: beyond comprehension. Your conviction: incontestable. Your sentence: eternal. The need to escape and set things right: undeniable.

Fight your way out of a living, twisting labyrinth. Hone your skills as you take on dynamic combat encounters and absurd puzzles. Meet the Cosmic Engines most disturbing and grotesque inhabitants, all with unique and nonsensical personalities, who are just as likely to aid in your quest as they are to deceive you.

Escape means freedom, and in freedom, the truth.

Descend through the surreal, twisting Spire as you recover from amnesia and slowly discover the morbid truth about your past and your hostile surroundings. Cling to your sanity as the very fabric of reality is unraveled before your eyes.

Take on the army of undead with an arsenal of unorthodox weapons and accessories. You may prefer the quick slices of the Chainsword for large hordes of enemies while reserving the devastating blows of the Power Hammer for boss fights. Or go all-out and replace your entire arm with a fully functioning cannon. Mix and match to find the build that best suits your playstyle.

Test your resolve with a myriad of environmental and logic puzzles. In a world devoid of sense and reason, youll have to stoop to your lowest if it means moving forward. Solve puzzles by drinking blood, forcing regurgitation, and digging through viscera. Fun.

Designed especially to torment you, the Cosmic Engine will stop at nothing to keep you contained. Several playthroughs of Moroi will be required to experience all the game has to offer, from subtle changes within the story to the multiple fate-changing endings.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 x64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 (8192 MB) Radeon RX 6800M (12288 MB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 11 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Low Quality setting, in 1080p, producing 30 FPS

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 x64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i9-9900k / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080 (10240 MB) Radeon RX 6800 XT (16384 MB)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 11 GB available space

* Additional Notes: High Quality setting, in 1080p, producing 60 FPS

