Kumitantei Old School Slaughter TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and role playing game.

Kumitantei Old School Slaughter TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Is survival in the cards?

Kumitantei: Old-School Slaughter is an episodic murder-mystery ADV cardbattler that lovingly fuses retro anime analog horror with killing game! Kumitantei will consist of 6 episodes, beginning to release in early 2026.

“The Empire of Japan, 1989… Awoken in a decaying old bunker, sixteen elite Absolute Students are trapped in a kill-or-be-killed Apathy Experiment. Will they band together to uncover secrets of this anemoic alternate past, or lose their humanity and lives in the present?”

With a visual style inspired by Rumiko Takahashis Urusei Yatsura and ’80s anime alongside classic Japanese mystery-adventure games like Danganronpa and Ace Attorney, Kumitantei thrusts you into a suspenseful character-driven killing game narrative where your deckbuilding and detective skills are the only keys to surviving. It’s a creepy-cute love letter to decades of ADVs that wears its many inspirations on its sleeve: perfect for fans of visual novels, detective games, and deckbuilders with deep narratives.

Features:

* Bond with your classmates! Get to know the Absolute Class of ’89 by listening to them, giving them gifts, and receiving powerful cards to use during debates!

* Investigate grisly murders! Use your detective skills to comb through slain classmates crime scenes and take your evidence to trial!

* Survive the trial! Cut through the lies and prove your case. Inspired by Ace Attorney and the cult classic Danganronpa series, Clinical Trials can only end in bloodshed, whether it’s the culprit’s or everyone else’s!

* Build your deck! Create absolute combos using cards you find in the Bunker and through bonding with your classmates to dominate the debates and trials!

* Please insert coin! Test your retro gaming skills in a variety of faithfully crafted anemoic riffs on true old-school arcade icons!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Frequent Violence or Gore, General Mature Content, Some Nudity or Sexual Content

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Kumitantei_Old_School_Slaughter_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 6.3 GB

MD5SUM : d3198bd41924d18986319e06ec0f52ea

System Requirements of Kumitantei Old School Slaughter TENOKE

Before you start Kumitantei Old School Slaughter TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: 6th Gen i5/1st Gen Ryzen Series Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB dedicated VRAM) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 5 GB available space

