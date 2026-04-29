BlazBlue Entropy Effect v1.0.9.141388.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect v1.0.9.141388.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

Flashy Action Combat

Charismatic character designs with unique aesthetic styles and dramatic animations create an awesome combat experience.

Incredible Satisfying Gameplay

Smooth controls, infinite possibilities of combos and ultra-responsive combat feedback create one of the best action experiences out there!

Numerous Playstyles

12 playable characters, each with distinctly unique combat styles and personalities to explore.

Hundreds of Moves for Customization

There are hundreds of moves for you to build around, plus countless elemental effects and legacy skills passed between characters. The possibilities are infinite. Time to make the best fighter of your own!

Choose to Save the World

In a future where the world has been plunged into chaos, people enter a cyberspace called ACE, seeking their last chance to resolve the crisis.

If you were the only person in this world who discovered the actual truth, what would you do?

Your decision will decide humanity’s future.

Iconic Crossovers, Fresh Thrills

Dive into free crossover content featuring two indie legends: ICEY and Dead Cells!

Reunite ICEY with the Narrator and embark on a journey guided by his voice… or, you know, just ignore him completely. 🙂

Alternatively, embody The Prisoner and slash your way through a specially crafted Metroidvania-style zone, uncovering a brand-new original story.

Please Note:

* All plotlines included in the collaboration content are completely unrelated to the original IP of the collaboration.

* Please be aware that this game contains visual elements such as flashing screens that may trigger photosensitive epilepsy.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.9.141388.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : BlazBlue_Entropy_Effect_v1_0_9_141388_0.zip

Game Download Size : 16 GB

MD5SUM : bcf6f8b5052f22ae78482f96e4a0e587

System Requirements of BlazBlue Entropy Effect v1.0.9.141388.0

Before you start BlazBlue Entropy Effect v1.0.9.141388.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 18 GB available space Additional Notes: Recommended display resolution: 1280 x 720; SSD

