Fruit Mountain Party TENOKE Free Download

FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

FATAL FURY City of the Wolves v2.0.1 RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

A brand new party battle game, based on the popular 3D puzzle game Fruit Mountain where you combine fruits to make them bigger, is now here for everyone to enjoy!

This time, it’s fruit battles?! Get together and have a blast in battle modes for up to 4 players!

Gather your friends for chaotic battles full of items and unexpected accidents!

Keep stacking those fruits!

Simply throw fruits and stack them on the plate.

Combine fruits of the same kind to make them bigger!

Make bigger and bigger fruits to boost your score!

Skillfully combine fruits to keep them from falling off the plate!

Hone your stacking skills and compete with your rivals!

Compete with rivals worldwide online!

Create a Room and invite friends to battle anytime, anywhere!

Local offline multiplayer also available!

Up to 4 players can enjoy local matches on a single PC! Get together and have a blast!

Supports Steam Remote Play Together!

Enjoy multiplayer gaming via online sharing!

Invite your close friends and challenge them in competitive matches!

Multiple battle modes are available! Get ready for excitement with different styles!

Standard Race

Thief Frenzy

Fruit of the Sun

Great Harvest

Survival

Hone your skills against NPCs and prepare for online battles!

Choose from three difficulty levels Easy, Normal, and Hard and play at your own pace!

In “Time Attack” mode, race to complete a watermelon as fast as you can!

Aim for the fastest time! Climb the rankings!

Customize your plate with the dress-up feature! Show off your style with your favorite plate!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Fruit_Mountain_Party_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.3 GB

MD5SUM : a183421bf582bc72109f873508aae46e

System Requirements of Fruit Mountain Party TENOKE

Before you start Fruit Mountain Party TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: intel Core i7 4770 or higher

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

Fruit Mountain Party TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Fruit Mountain Party TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





