Half Sword v0.6.1 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Half Sword v0.6.1 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Half Sword is an immersive, physics-based medieval combat simulator that offers players a unique experience of becoming a commoner-turned-knight, fighting brutal tournaments in 15th-century Europe. With innovative gameplay mechanics, you can wield your weapon with precision using your mouse, feeling the intensity of each clash as you ascend the ranks to face formidable opponents.

Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of history with our meticulously crafted collection of historically accurate arms and armor. Experience the diverse and vibrant array of armor from history, offering players an authentic glimpse into the past.

Become the champion of the Arena by besting your opponents in various brawls and tournaments. Prepare for an unparalleled combat experience where your every move matters. All animations and maneuvers are meticulously designed with a strong foundation in realism.

Your control over weapons is genuine, as we have crafted a combat system based on the expertise and feedback of Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) practitioners and sword fencers. Through this dynamic system, players can immerse themselves in the intricacies of swordplay and learn the art of the game’s combat mechanics.

Survive bloody battles to gain renown and claim wealth to buy new equipment or forge your own armor and weapons tailored to your combat style. Feeling confident? Bet on your success to potentially boost your earnings and further your progress.

Every story needs an end, and in Half Sword, it often means losing your head – quite literally. As this is a simulation game, death is final

Be Warned: Half Sword is an extremely violent and gory game. I mean we do have a Chief Blood Officer. Witness skull-crushing blows, limb decapitations, and gruesome displays of entrails and bloodshed, all intricately tied to the weapon and armor choices of both you and your opponents.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game depicts realistic, physics-based medieval combat. It contains frequent and extreme violence, including blood, gore, dismemberment, and exposed anatomy (bones and organs). Brutality is a core part of the gameplay loop.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.6.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Half_Sword_v0_6_1_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 1357f6efd0b351542e0cc72e3d231359

System Requirements of Half Sword v0.6.1 Early Access

Before you start Half Sword v0.6.1 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64Bit) Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700HQ, Ryzen 5 3500U Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 15 GB available space Sound Card: Any VR Support: No Additional Notes: SSD recommended

