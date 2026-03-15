Gold Mining Simulator v1.10.3.1 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Gold Mining Simulator v1.10.3.1 PC Game 2026 Overview

Make your gold mining dream come true – start with a few spare bucks and work your way up to becoming a millionaire! The Gold Mining Simulator game is based on real-world mining techniques and machines.

Sit behind the wheel of multiple vehicles such as excavator, drill, front-end loader, bulldozer, and others. The whole gold mining operation depends on your steering skills!

Experience the challenging life of a chief mechanic. Various parts of machines can break when least expected and cost you big time.

Keep improving your gold mining business. Start with a simple bucket and a hog pan, lease your first claim, and upgrade it to next tiers, as you begin to dig gold.

Admire highly detailed vehicles and gold mining machines. Purchase new and more efficient wash plant parts to increase your earnings.

We created a big, detailed world with four unique gold mining claims. On each, you will find a fully deformable terrain. Each fragment of our world has its own background story you can discover in your spare time.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.10.3.1

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Gold_Mining_Simulator_v1_10_3_1.zip

Game Download Size : 14 GB

MD5SUM : ad50ed50c65e87ff171eb9c2a977c2bf

System Requirements of Gold Mining Simulator v1.10.3.1

Before you start Gold Mining Simulator v1.10.3.1 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS *: Windows 7 (64-bit) or Newer. Doesn’t support Mac OS. Processor: Intel Core i5 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 760 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 19 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible

