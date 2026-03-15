Yield Fall of Rome v1.1.0.3 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.

Yield Fall of Rome v1.1.0.3 PC Game 2026 Overview

The year is 401 AD, spring is in the air as the sun is slowly setting. What seems like a completely normal night by the river of the Rhine is turning out to be the beginning of the end for the world’s longest lasting empire!

Yield! Fall of Rome is a turn-based 4X strategy game with fast-paced tactical gameplay set in the time of the imminent fall of the Roman Empire. Conquer provinces, expand your dominion, and immerse yourself in the drama of ancient Romes final days.

Forge Your Empire – Rewrite History!

The once mighty Roman Empire struggles to govern its vast realm. It is up to you to take advantage and lead your nation into the future.

* Take command of one of eight playable factions – each with unique units, buildings, strengths and weaknesses.

* Individual Campaigns for each faction- achieve long term objectives over multiple missions.

* Advance your factions society according to the policies you choose – will you adapt Roman culture or keep the traditional ways?

Strategize, Conquer, Triumph!

Your strategic choices will determine your fate. Every move counts, and every choice echoes through history. Victory awaits those who choose wisely. Will you build an empire or crumble like ancient ruins?

* Focused 4X experience – explore, expand, exploit, exterminate.

* Gameplay designed to focus on tactics – outwit your opponents in matches won’t take all day.

* Decide how to deal with the Roman presence on the map and outmaneuver your competitors – will you choose trade or conquest?

* Fulfill a variety of objectives to earn Crowns – the first player to reach the set amount of Crowns wins the match!

The Thrill Of Fresh Conquest Awaits!

Conquer provinces, expand your dominion, and immerse yourself in the drama of ancient Rome. Whether you focus on the grand scheme or individual battles – each mission, a fresh saga; each campaign, a new epic.

* Campaigns: A string of solo challenges with overspanning objectives.

* Multiplayer: Compete with other players in ranked and unranked matches.

* Seasons: Aim for the top spots on the leaderboard and in additional dynamically generated Campaigns.

* Custom games: Adjust the game to your liking – weight win conditions differently or even turn some of them off completely; give the Romans weaker or stronger presence; choose the map size from tiny to epic and decide for classic map borders or cylindrical wrapping.

* You dont have the time?: play by cloud and give each player up to 24 hours to make their turn.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.0.3

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Yield_Fall_of_Rome_v1_1_0_3.zip

Game Download Size : 2.6 GB

MD5SUM : 43e18f179021f9afd6905624e54c4ece

System Requirements of Yield Fall of Rome v1.1.0.3

Before you start Yield Fall of Rome v1.1.0.3 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Win 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Pentium® IV 2.4 GHz or AMD 3500+ Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 460 (1GB) / AMD® Radeon™ HD 7870 (2GB) / Intel® Iris Pro™ 580 / Intel® Iris® Plus G7 / AMD® Radeon™ Vega 11 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 500 MB available space

