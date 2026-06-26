Football Tactics And Glory World Championship Free Download
Football Tactics And Glory World Championship Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, sports and strategy game.
Football Tactics And Glory World Championship PC Game 2026 Overview
About This Content
In the base game and previous DLCs, you could only compete in club tournaments. Now, we are adding a major new layer of mechanics revolving around national championships:
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Nationality: footballers now have a new attribute – citizenship;
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World Championship: a global tournament held every 4 years featuring qualification and final stages;
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Continental Championships: national team tournaments held in the intervals between World Cups;
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National Team Management Career: earn enough Reputation points to receive an invitation to lead a national side.
We are also adding mechanics related to club football:
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group:
- Game File Name : Football_Tactics_And_Glory_World_Championship.zip
- Game Download Size : 2.3 GB
- MD5SUM : bb7003e3265534669a7eb176b5e51985
System Requirements of Football Tactics And Glory World Championship
Before you start Football Tactics And Glory World Championship Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* OS: Windows 10 64-bit
* Processor: 1 GHz
* Memory: 1 GB RAM
* Graphics: Shaders 3.0, minimal resolution 1024 x 768, recommended dedicated graphics card with 512 MB of RAM
* DirectX: Version 9.0c
* Storage: 800 MB available space
Football Tactics And Glory World Championship Free Download
Click on the below button to start Football Tactics And Glory World Championship. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.