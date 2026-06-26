Strategos v1899 Early Access Free Download
Strategos v1899 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.
Strategos v1899 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview
Simulate Historical Battles
Simulate large scale warfare with the armies of antiquity in Strategos. With thousands of men on screen, you can recreate real or speculative historical battles between the major and minor powers of the ancient Mediterranean.
Manage Complex Mechanics
Strategos is an ancients wargame with large scale formation movements and disorder, unordered charges, pursuing, evading, routing and morale shocks, fog of war, terrain effects, flanking and command and control simulations that bring a hardcore tabletop feel to digital, real-time wargaming.
Command the Armies of Classical Antiquity
The armies of Strategos span nearly a thousand years of the classical period, from the Hoplites and Immortals of the Persian Wars, to the rise of the Sasanian Empire against Imperial Rome.
Master Advanced Command and Control
An advanced command and control simulation encourages the player to think about the positioning and use of their generals, and when to commit them in order to balance giving orders, sending couriers, providing morale support, and fighting in direct combat.
Select From a Huge Number of Units and Factions
The game contains over 250 unique units and nearly 120 unique factions, including the various Hellenic Empires, The Achaemenid Persian Empire, Rome and Carthage across different eras, Gallic, Germanic and Iberian tribes, Umbrians, Samnites and other native Italians, the major city states of ancient Greece, the Thracians, and more.
Customize Battles
Custom battle options include selection of army lists, allies, units, army sizes, era, map, deployment distance and sides, difficulty, AI type/aggression, whether to use AI at all (alternative is hotseat), and optional randomization of army lists with options to filter random armies by era, importance, and whether they are steppe armies.
Historical Campaigns and Reenactments
Current historical battles include Issos, Trebia, Ilipa, Magnesia, Zama, Adamclisi, Bibracte, Carrhae, and Raphia, with more to come. The text-based campaigns currently include the battles of Alexander, Hannibal, the Wars of the Diadochi, and the battles of Early Rome and the Peloponnesian War, with more to come as well.
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : v1899
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access
- Game File Name : Strategos_v1899_Early_Access.zip
- Game Download Size : 22 GB
- MD5SUM : caa41a97d90ad31037e04fe361916ed0
System Requirements of Strategos v1899 Early Access
Before you start Strategos v1899 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 22 GB available space
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 22 GB available space
Strategos v1899 Early Access Free Download
Click on the below button to start Strategos v1899 Early Access. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.