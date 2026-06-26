Strategos v1899 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

Strategos v1899 Early Access PC Game 2026 Overview

Simulate Historical Battles

Simulate large scale warfare with the armies of antiquity in Strategos. With thousands of men on screen, you can recreate real or speculative historical battles between the major and minor powers of the ancient Mediterranean.

Manage Complex Mechanics

Strategos is an ancients wargame with large scale formation movements and disorder, unordered charges, pursuing, evading, routing and morale shocks, fog of war, terrain effects, flanking and command and control simulations that bring a hardcore tabletop feel to digital, real-time wargaming.

Command the Armies of Classical Antiquity

The armies of Strategos span nearly a thousand years of the classical period, from the Hoplites and Immortals of the Persian Wars, to the rise of the Sasanian Empire against Imperial Rome.

Master Advanced Command and Control

An advanced command and control simulation encourages the player to think about the positioning and use of their generals, and when to commit them in order to balance giving orders, sending couriers, providing morale support, and fighting in direct combat.

Select From a Huge Number of Units and Factions

The game contains over 250 unique units and nearly 120 unique factions, including the various Hellenic Empires, The Achaemenid Persian Empire, Rome and Carthage across different eras, Gallic, Germanic and Iberian tribes, Umbrians, Samnites and other native Italians, the major city states of ancient Greece, the Thracians, and more.

Customize Battles

Custom battle options include selection of army lists, allies, units, army sizes, era, map, deployment distance and sides, difficulty, AI type/aggression, whether to use AI at all (alternative is hotseat), and optional randomization of army lists with options to filter random armies by era, importance, and whether they are steppe armies.

Historical Campaigns and Reenactments

Current historical battles include Issos, Trebia, Ilipa, Magnesia, Zama, Adamclisi, Bibracte, Carrhae, and Raphia, with more to come. The text-based campaigns currently include the battles of Alexander, Hannibal, the Wars of the Diadochi, and the battles of Early Rome and the Peloponnesian War, with more to come as well.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1899

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Strategos_v1899_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 22 GB

MD5SUM : caa41a97d90ad31037e04fe361916ed0

System Requirements of Strategos v1899 Early Access

Before you start Strategos v1899 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.