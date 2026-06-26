The Scroll Of Taiwu TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

The Scroll Of Taiwu TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Overview

In the world of “The Scroll of Taiwu”, you will not only play the mysterious “heir of the Taiwu clan,” but also immerse yourself in the complex martial world with varying life stances whether good, evil, or neutral.

You can visit martial sects around the world to learn a wide variety of martial arts and secret techniques; you can forge brotherhoods or become embroiled in blood feuds. You can build your own village, manage various industries, and even marry your true love, raising children and fulfilling a destined romance. All this leads up to the final confrontation with the Taiwu clan’s greatest enemy, where you will decide the fate of the world!

The Unknown Jianghu

* Every Taiwu World you create will be truly unique

With completely randomly generated maps, NPCs, and enemies, each playthrough will be a brand-new adventure.

* You can learn thousands of martial arts techniques from the fifteen distinct martial sects,

and hundreds of traditional Chinese crafts and skills from nearly any NPC you encounter.

A Fusion of Various Gameplay Elements

* In addition to its RPG gameplay, “The Scroll of Taiwu” also blends in many other game types, such as Roguelike elements filled with random conflicts,

* and carefully planned simulation and management mechanics: construction, gathering, expansion, management, crafting, and maintenance.

* It also brings back childhood nostalgia with its cricket fighting gameplay capture the most combative “General” cricket, then engage it in an “insect diplomacy” duel with the Shaolin Abbot.

“Living” NPCs

* Thousands of NPCs, each with their own relationships and life experiences, will age, fall ill, and eventually die.

* You can form various kinds of relationships with them, even deciding their fate.

* You will marry and have children with your partner.

* You will cultivate and pass down your lifelong martial arts skills to the next heir.

* In the vast sea of people, you may even search for your lover from a past life.

Meticulous Crafting

* Through gathering, crafting, repairing, and refining,

you can use your own hands to forge any weapon or armor, and brew a variety of medicinal pills.

* Pick up a poisoned weapon, wear poisoned garments, and consume antidotes laced with poison.

Authentic Martial Arts Combat

* A unique combat system that restores the design of “countering moves,” “using everything as a weapon,” and “the longer the blade, the stronger the strike, the shorter the blade, the more dangerous the gap.”

* Every slash, sword strike, and palm will land on different parts of your enemy’s body, creating a true-to-life combat experience.

* Combine your martial arts techniques, channel your inner Qi strength, and refine your skills and strategy.

And there’s much more, waiting for your discovery.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : The_Scroll_Of_Taiwu_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 20 GB

MD5SUM : 9a18b7bf6041561902f13678ab302157

System Requirements of The Scroll Of Taiwu TENOKE

Before you start The Scroll Of Taiwu TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: 2.50GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: HD4400

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: 3.50GHz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT520

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 25 GB available space

The Scroll Of Taiwu TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Scroll Of Taiwu TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





