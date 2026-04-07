Dungeon Bodega Simulator TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Dungeon Bodega Simulator TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Dungeon Bodega Simulator is a short simulation game where you run a small shop in the aforementioned dungeon while growing crops, raising pet dungeon slimes, serving customers, and brewing potions. Choose how to expand and upgrade your bodega while getting to know the locals!

Play as Elm Myrkwater, a recently laid off adventurer who was gifted the bodega by a distant uncle and trying to turn this cold prison into a welcoming supply spot for adventurers and locals.

* 3-4 hour main story with 24 in-game days

* Grow crops and process them into items for adventurers.

* Sell items to friendly customers and dungeon dwellers.

* Brew potions and turn your crops into sought after elixirs.

* Forge expensive weapons and tools to sell.

* Day/night cycle, spend as much time as you like setting up your shop.

* Get dungeon slimes you can keep as pets.

* Befriend your regulars and solve puzzles in a dungeon mystery.

* Retro Style graphics

* Twitch integration

* Infinite mode after main story is complete

You’ll be able to enjoy 8+ different unique crop types that you can turn into a variety of potions and products for your customers.

The dungeon is full of creatures both nice and gnarly, and your customers will need some assistance! Brew different potions and sell them for a significant amount of gold.

Get to know your regulars, learn about the dungeon, and take care of your customers needs while you run your shop. In the full release you’ll be able to unlock new types of customers as you improve and upgrade your bodega.

The dungeon may be home to many dangerous creatures, but your pet slimes are exceptionally sweet! These lil guys also serve a valuable purpose, turning unused items into potions. Slimes are not picky eaters but are quite hungry!

We couldn’t forget the most important part about running a bodega, petting the bodega cat!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dungeon_Bodega_Simulator_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.5 GB

MD5SUM : c7528bb50ae38b94db5655d6807382f7

System Requirements of Dungeon Bodega Simulator TENOKE

Before you start Dungeon Bodega Simulator TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: 10

* Processor: 2 GHz or faster processor

* Graphics: Dedicated Graphics Card

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: 11

* Processor: 2 GHz or faster processor

* Graphics: Dedicated Graphics Card

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Dungeon Bodega Simulator TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dungeon Bodega Simulator TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





