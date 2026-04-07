GigaBash Final Ascension RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and indie game.

GigaBash Final Ascension RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Title : GigaBash – Final Ascension DLC

Genre : Action, Casual, Indie

Developer : Passion Republic Games

Publisher : Passion Republic Games

Store: click here

Release Date : 26 Mar, 2026

The flames of justice burn bright blue!

This DLC adds “Gaya Gigaman” and “Zargorah”, 2 of GigaBash’s characters given new forms, new abilities, and a whole new story mode chapter for Gigaman.

When the situation is most dire, humanity’s hero Gigaman taps deep into his source of power and becomes Gaya Gigaman to deliver hope. Faster, stronger, and 100% more Giga! His moves are stellar, and his rise meteoric! Enhance his attacks with the power of the stars, and don’t forget to pose for the camera.

Tremble before the ascension of Zargorah, the Devourer of Stars! This new threat combines the speed of the Demon Star and the might of the Extinction Dragon into one devastating Titan. When he roars, pandemonium ensues!

Gigaman, the Champion of Justice, takes new form as Gaya Gigaman! But his nemesis Zargorah threatens everything he holds dear. What happens when the two clash? Can Gigaman find the strength to stop the end of all things? Find out in the brand new Story Mode for Gigaman!

Will you deliver hope on wings of azure flame as Gaya Gigaman? Or will you take what is yours as Zargorah and shatter the world?

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : GigaBash_Final_Ascension_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 14 GB

MD5SUM : d96f4bff11860fe653d9a147c65301f8

System Requirements of GigaBash Final Ascension RUNE

Before you start GigaBash Final Ascension RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz

* Memory: 6 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 480, GTX 570, GTX 670, or higher

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

* Additional Notes: This game supports XInput- and DirectInput-compatible USB controllers (inc. arcade sticks), such as Xbox 360 controller, Xbox One controller, Steam Controller and the DUALSHOCK wireless controller. It also supports keyboard but not mouse.

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4690K @3.50GHz or AMD FX-9370

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, AMD Radeon R7 370, or higher

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

GigaBash Final Ascension RUNE Free Download

Click on the below button to start GigaBash Final Ascension RUNE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





