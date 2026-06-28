Dimhaven The Lost Source TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Dimhaven The Lost Source TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Dimhaven is a remote island in the middle of nowhere, covered with mountains,shrouded in mist and desolation. The once lively tourist paradise is now left almost completely abandoned and isolated by the mysterious events of the last few years.

A mixture of adventure, puzzle solving and exploration-driven storytelling like never seen before: Dimhaven is a story weve wanted to tell for years. Pick up your camera and test your wits in this first-person mystery by the team that brought you Quern!

Dimhaven is the new project from the developers of Quern. An immersive, narrative-driven adventure, where you take on the role of Emily Ravenstone on a mission to find your uncle on the strange island.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dimhaven_The_Lost_Source_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.6 GB

MD5SUM : bb68a205a7d72cc63e41fa6fc6b5f236

System Requirements of Dimhaven The Lost Source TENOKE

Before you start Dimhaven The Lost Source TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz or AMD equivalent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580

Dimhaven The Lost Source TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dimhaven The Lost Source TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





