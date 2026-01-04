Deadzone Rogue v1.1.13.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Adventure on your own, or conquer the ship in a co-op squad of up to 3 players. Mark enemies for focused fire, synchronize grenade strikes, and storm enemies with overwhelming force. Adjust difficulty levels for each mission to match your mood, from a more laid-back adventure experience all the way to nightmare mode.

Fight against massive, biomechanical bosses that demand steady aim and quick reflexes. Annihilate waves of hunter-drones, robotic spiders, the mindless, and dozens of other enemies to survive each run. Battle through each ship sector from the engine rooms to the brig.

Master over 30 powerful weapons, each modifiable with elemental affixes and upgrades. Turn a shotgun into a void-spreading crowd crusher, or a submachine gun into a room clearing hail of ice. From plasma cannons to sniper rifles, your arsenal adapts to any combat scenario.

Incinerate drones with fire, freeze swarms with ice, chain lightning enemies with shock, or send them to the void with a well-timed headshot.

Transform your combat approach through dozens of augments, perks, and items. Dominate from afar, strike from the shadows with stealth, or get close with enhanced melee. Your choices offer a unique experience against the mechanical onslaught.

Use permanent upgrades to reshape yourself into a killing machine. Boost your shields, amplify elemental chaos, and tear bots apart with satisfying fury. Forge a path that matches your playstyle.

Explore a spaceship overrun by biomechanical creatures, enjoy an original music soundtrack and art, and discover your true mission and origin.

System Requirements of Deadzone Rogue v1.1.13.0

Before you start Deadzone Rogue v1.1.13.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i5-4690 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 6500XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2080 or Radeon RX6700

* DirectX: Version 12

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 10 GB available space

