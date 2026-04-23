Crown of Greed v1.1.0f7 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.

Crown of Greed v1.1.0f7 PC Game 2026 Overview

Heavy is the head that wears the crown especially when nobody listens to it.

Forget about direct orders you know from other games of the genre. Master an unusual, indirect management system in which you must skillfully bend your subjects and heroes to your will. Claim the throne of Rodovia, build cities, recruit troops, expand your kingdom and exploit the power of a coin.

RULE THROUGH INDIRECT INFLUENCE

In this unique take on the city builder genre, you cannot issue direct orders. Your subjects have their own wills, fears, and desires. Want a monster den cleared? Set a bounty. Need a dangerous ruin explored? Post a reward. Master the art of motivation to get things done without ever clicking a single soldier.

BUILD AND EXPAND RODOVIA

Transform a humble settlement into a sprawling medieval empire. Strategically place buildings, manage resources, and establish a thriving economy. Every structure you raise attracts new types of heroes and citizens. Each of them brings their own skills and their own price tags.

EXPLORE LANDS STEEPED IN FOLKLORE

Travel through the gloomy, mysterious realms of Rodovia inspired by European medieval folk culture. Discover a variety of biomes, from dense forests and swamps to the treacherous icelands and deathlands. Venture into forgotten ruins, caves, and graveyards to face horrifying inhabitants like Basilisks, Drowners, and even the legendary Baba Yaga herself. Immerse yourself in the dark atmosphere with a haunting soundtrack composed by talented Polish artists. Remember that the greater the risk, the more gold flows back to your coffers.

WIELD ARCANE POWER

When gold isnt enough to sway the tides of fate, turn to the Arcane. As your strongholds grow, so does your knowledge of the mystic arts, unlocking new spells and powerful abilities to support your heroes or rain destruction upon your enemies.

HEROES WITH A MIND OF THEIR OWN

Recruit legendary champions who act on their own initiative, but choose wisely. Each hero comes with a unique set of randomized traits, both positive and negative. You might hire a Devout Warrior who excels against the undead but suffers from fragile health and low stamina. You might find a skilled Rogue who hides a dark secret or struggles with a costly vice. Your job is to ensure that their chaotic nature aligns with your goals by dangling the right amount of gold. Will they risk their lives for a copper, or will you need to empty the vault to save the realm?

THE HERITAGE SYSTEM

Your reign doesnt end with a single mission. Between quests, use the Heritage Points earned during your campaign to unlock permanent upgrades for your kingdom. The more deadly the quest, the more points you receive. Invest in your realm’s future to ensure that each subsequent ruler starts with a stronger foundation.

KEY FEATURES:

* Unique Indirect Management: A deep system where gold and influence are your primary tools.

* Dark Folklore and Monsters: Face Basilisks, Drowners, and Baba Yaga in a world inspired by European myths.

* Polish Artistry: High quality soundtrack and atmosphere created by Polish artists.

* Arcane Progression: Upgrade your strongholds to unlock devastating spells and tactical abilities.

* Unpredictable Heroes: Manage champions with randomized traits, from holy warriors with low stamina to rogues with costly vices.

* Heritage System: Earn points from risky missions to buy permanent kingdom upgrades.

* Living World: Watch your subjects live, spend, and fight according to their own greed.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.0f7

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Crown_of_Greed_v1_1_0f7.zip

Game Download Size : 8.7 GB

MD5SUM : 02339daf9ff82d9ce07e914647042281

System Requirements of Crown of Greed v1.1.0f7

Before you start Crown of Greed v1.1.0f7 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space



Recommended: OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space



Crown of Greed v1.1.0f7 Free Download

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