Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE Free Download
Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy game.
Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE
- Game File Name : Age_of_Mythology_Retold_Obsidian_Mirror_RUNE.zip
- Game Download Size : 20 GB
- MD5SUM : dfbfc7fe33b4d7c5857b29730a1abfdb
System Requirements of Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE
Before you start Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: Intel® i3-4130 or AMD FX 4350 at 2.4GHZ+ with 2 cores / 4 threads and AVX support
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 645 or AMD Radeon™ Vega 8 or Intel® Iris Graphics 550 or better
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 25 GB available space
Recommended:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: 3.6 Ghz i5 or greater or AMD equivalent and AVX support
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 570 or better
- DirectX: Version 12
Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE Free Download
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