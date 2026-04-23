Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing strategy game.

Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE PC Game 2026 Overview

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : Age_of_Mythology_Retold_Obsidian_Mirror_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 20 GB

MD5SUM : dfbfc7fe33b4d7c5857b29730a1abfdb

System Requirements of Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE

Before you start Age of Mythology Retold Obsidian Mirror RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64bit Processor: Intel® i3-4130 or AMD FX 4350 at 2.4GHZ+ with 2 cores / 4 threads and AVX support Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 645 or AMD Radeon™ Vega 8 or Intel® Iris Graphics 550 or better DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 25 GB available space

